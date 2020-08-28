Team No Sleep (TNS) diva Sheebah Karungi has shared a story of how she managed to join and stay relevant in the music industry.

Just like the many life stories of successful people, Sheebah too noted that when she started music everyone saw her as a joker, and not even her close friends or role models thought that she would come this far, and all she had was herself and God.

“When I look at where I am coming from, all praises to the highest. This was the very first song (Kunyenyeza) I recorded as a solo artist back then in 2010. I cried like a little girl while recording this song!! Everything was so hard,” she shared on her social media platform on Thursday.

Adding that. “All I had was this deep passion for stage and a vision I believed in at that time… I was a joke to so many including those I called friends, role models etc…only God and me, believed in me!”

According to Sheebah, anyone can achieve anything if he/she visualizes about, it’s just a matter of praying hard and believing in yourself.

“Moral of the story, some people want to see you do good but never be better than them, so Believe in yourself. Pray about it, if you can visualize it, then you can achieve it,” she said.

From grass to grace; Sheebah is arguably the biggest female musician in Uganda, and ever since she joined Jeff Kiwa’s TNS, she has been on top of the game each year.

Sheebah recently managed to release her fifth album dubbed SAMALI with songs like Nakyuka, Ninda, Exercise, Enyanda among others, and the album is also turning out to be a major success in her music career.