Music producer Nessim Pan Production, real name Nessim Mukuza has revealed how he fell into temptation and almost slept with a female client.

Issues of producers sleeping with female artistes became a major topic a few months ago after an up and coming artiste called Nadia publicly accused producer Daddy Andre of forcing her into sex in exchange for music.

Many artistes who were once victims of sex harassment also came out to accuse Andre, other producers and media personalities who use their positions to molest young artistes, but luckily Nessim’s names wasn’t mentioned anywhere.

Speaking about this matter during an interview on a local radio station on Wednesday, Nessim disclosed that some female artistes sometimes put them into a difficult situation as they go for studio recording sessions dressed in skimpy clothes, making it easy for producers to fall into temptations.

Nessim revealed that he was once a victim of such temptation, luckily it didn’t go too far.

“It almost happened to me sometime back when I had just joined the music production business but luckily enough I didn’t sleep with her and I also didn’t ask her for some,” Nessim said.

Adding that the fling he had with that female artiste cost him a lot, as he always produced free songs for her thus putting his business at stake.

“I took it slow and just decided to date her but it cost me a lot instead, because I found myself counting losses because I was producing for her too many songs free of charge. Thereafter, I decided to call it quits,” he said.