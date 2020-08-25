Gagamel Entertainment Chief Moses Ssali alias Bebe Cool has surprisingly become the first high profile personality to openly come out and refute claims by City Lawyer Male Mabirizi that Bobi Wine has no minimum education requirements to allow him stand for Presidency.

He made the shocking comment during a one hour Facebook live session where among many other things gave his opinion on the controversy surrounding the Kyadondo East Legislator’s academic credentials ahead of next year’s general elections.

It ought to be noted that Lawyer Mabirizi had been allowed access to the National Unity Platform (NUP) leader’s certified education certificates following an appeal to the Electoral Commission over the same about a fortnight ago.

The lawyer would go on to ask Makerere University and the National Identification and Registration Authority [NIRA] to avail him the politician’s information in their custody with a purpose of scrutinizing his suitability for the top leadership of the country.

Mabirizi has since revealed that his findings so far have landed onto glaring pointers to the effect that Kyagulanyi could be legally barred from appearing on a Presidential ballot due to questions about the years he sat his S.4 and S.6.

Presenting the certificates received from EC, Bobi Wine claims to have sat for Advanced Level in March 1998 in spite of the fact that he had sat his O’ level at the end of 1996 with exams coming back around March 1997 and joined Senior Five in May the same year.

In March the following year he sat his S6 final exams. This means that Bobi Wine would have spent less than two years in high school.

Bebe Cool however is not accepting to be swept by what he is referring to as a plot by Mr Kyagulanyi and his colleagues to divert the unsuspecting public from his real incompetencies to this nonsensical talk.

He thus argues that the Presidential hopeful could have connived with Male Mabirizi to stage a stunt with the aim of attracting sympathy to his already hopeless Presidential bid. He also says the results displayed in the public by Mabirizi are fake.

“Mabirizi and Bobi Wine collaborated and staged a stunt to win Sympathy and make news.Those are fake results,” he said before adding that “I sat S.6 at Kololo SS in 1998 and Bobi was not one of my classmates, he was at a different school and lower class then.”

He cautioned all NRM bloggers not to fall for those cheap stunts which could have a huge toll on the party by diverting it’s fighters from the real issues of mobilising for their President.

The Silent Majority leader further encouraged his fellow party members to remain optimistic since Bobi Wine and his People Power is a war already fought and won by the ruling party and any sort of attention given to the group at this time would be giving them some strength instead.

“Bobi Wine is a loser do not give him attention. That is the reason I also withdrew from public political debates because I found out that NRM has already won the race. Out of the 18M voters EC registered, 13M are NRM. The Opposition has already lost.” He bragged.