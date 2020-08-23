Gagamel CEO Moses Ssali aka Bebe Cool has promised to go live on social media to share more details about his son’s death.

Bebe Cool’s nephew, Allan Arnold Masengere aka Shortkut breathed his last this week at Nsambya Hospital where he had spent 40 days in intensive Care Unit (ICU).

And according to the ‘katono’ singer, Shortkut was diagnosed with Tuberculosis (TB) in the brain, the sickness he has been battling with for quite a long time.

During his burial on Thursday in Masaka, officials from the Ministry of Health claimed that Shortkut succumbed to covid-19. They went ahead to conduct tests on mourners including Bebe Cool.

Given the piling questions around Shortkut’s death, Bebe Cool has now promised to go live on Facebook to answer everyone’s questions and also give a highlight about the singer’s death.

“I will be live on Monday evening at 6 o’clock talking about my son’s death,” Bebe posted on his Facebook page on Saturday.

The Wakayima singer disclosed that Shortkut’s death left him weaker than he expected, but the incident also taught him how to love his people more.

“I miss you my boy Allan Shortkut. Your death has made me learn to love my people even more. Am proud of you and all the memories you left with me through your departure has left me weaker than I expected to ever be,” he said.

Adding that “My comfort is because I am sure you with God in a sparkling place looking down on us. I will keep praying for you till I join you my son. I love you and will always love you Ras.”

Recently during an interview on Spark TV, Bebe Cool claimed that his son wouldn’t have died if doctors acted on him very fast, but his treatment was delayed because the ICU had been closed for a long period due to Covid-19 effect.