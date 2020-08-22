Singer Irene Namubiru has requested her fans not to worry about her current health condition following the recent Covid-19 scare.

The ‘mwooli’ singer was supposed to stage an online concert via Fezah App recently, but the show was put on hold over issues related to Covid-19.

But through her social media page on Friday, Irene revealed that she took the Covid-19 test a few days back and the results came back negative.

“Guy, after the Covid-19 scare and possible exposure, I did a test 4 days ago and all is good, I am safe, but lets continue staying safe. Remember the 13 September our online show is very on, please save that ka 10K and book via Live.Fezah.Com,” she said.

Recently, Fezah, the official organisers of Namubiru’s online concert announced that they will be postponing the show to ensure safety of their crew.

“Due to the latest guidance from the ministry of health about Kampala becoming a Covid-19 hotspot we have postponed Iryn Namubiru online show to the 13th of September. Since it is a live-streamed performance, we found it necessary to ensure that we upgrade safety precautions over and above the standards Operating Procedures from the government to protect our artists and crew,” Fezah said.