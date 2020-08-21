Former Swangz Avenue’s singer Irene Ntale has vowed to never give out money again to her social media fans following the experience they made her go through.

During the covid-19 lockdown period, as her fellow artistes were donating posho and beans, Ntale decided to just give out money to her twitter followers.

The ‘Kateteyi’ singer was giving out Shs 50,000 to each lucky persons, and to qualify for that money, one had to have an MTN line, and they were also requested to give a reason why they deserved to receive the money.

The exercise seemed to move on smoothly at the start until when Ntale suddenly stopped giving out the package. She even went into ‘hiding’.

During an interview on Capital FM on Friday, Ntale said that the charity exercise overwhelmed her and she even started regretting why she started it in the first place.

“Yes, I gave out some ka money during the coronavirus lockdown and that is something I will never ever do again. Never in my life, Oh my goodness. I had that spare money and I was like let me share, so I decided to give out to the first 10 people, by the way I didn’t give out much money but I recall as if I gave out like 400K but in small small portions,” she said.

She revealed that the exercise was going on so well until when her fans started demanding for the money like she was entitled to give them, and yet she was also not doing so well financially.

And from experience, she vowed never to give out money through her social media pages after seeing how people can get wild.