Deeply hurt NBS TV Uncut Kalakata show host Zahara Toto has replaced Don Solomon with a new guy a few hours after her bitter breakup with the Nigerian ‘Oga’.

For the past few days, Zahara and Solomon have been making headlines after taking their break up drama on social media to expose each other’s weaknesses.

Solomon accused Zahara of lack of respect and violence and even shared a video of his wounded body, alleging that the media personality burnt him with hot water, Zahara on the other side accused him of constant infidelity and being a broke guy who always depended on her hustle.

But all this seems to be in the past now as the gossip queen has now moved on with a new man identified as Robert Rueben.

She shared a video on her Snapchat on Friday kissing and having some good intimate moments with her new lover and captioned it with ‘Mundekemu’, meaning ‘leave me alone’.

And just like Don Solomon, Reuben is also a loaded guy who owns the University of Pain Fitness Foundation, has shares in several sports betting companies among other investments.

Based on the footage Zahara is currently sharing on her page to show off her new man, it is evident that they have been seeing each other for quite a long time now, till today that she decided to make their intimacy official. However, this could end up hurting her more since it seems this is a revenge act.

Pyschologists always advise people not to enter into new relationships after breakups because they need to heal.

“This is a proof that Toto is a very insecure woman,” said, one of the comments on her posts. “Or she is simply a slut”. Another reads.

We wish Zahara all the best in her new relationship with Reuben.

See video:

Zahara Toto gets new lover. Advantages of having a dangerous substitute on a waiting bench!😂Zahara Totto in just hours after break out with Don Solomon has replaced him with an extremely handsome guy. Posted by MAT TEE on Thursday, August 13, 2020