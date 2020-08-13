Unconfirmed reports indicate that NBS TV’s gossip Queen Zahara Toto has been suspended from her duties for sometime, till when her private life is sorted.

Zahara has been hosting the NBS Uncut show and Nxt Lounge on Next radio but it’s reported that she has been sent into a forced leave, and for now she will only be handling her MTN MoMo promotion gig.

She announced her leave via Snap Chat on Thursday, noting that she will be relieved off from her daily work for sometime, but will be back after a short while.

“I am only going to be working on MTN Momo nyabo promotion for the rest of the week as I have a lot of work on my hands for my company with Kim K Nash Cruises and Events don’t forget to tune in to NBS and Bukedde TV when I give out some Ka money,” Zahara said.

Zahara has been making headlines ever since she had a nasty breakup with her Nigerian boyfriend Don Solomon, who dumped her for a new pretty woman.

Possibly Zahara couldn’t take in this breakup so well, and later after a bitter exchange of words on Snapchat, Zahara had a physical confrontation with Solomon who she almost killed with hot water.