That video is old! NBS Uncut show host Zahara Toto has denied getting into any physical fight with her ex-lover Don Solomon following their nasty fallout.

What started as a SnapChat fight, Solomon shared a video alleging that Zahara confronted him physically and staged a violent scene which almost cost his life.

But Zahara has poured cold water on Solomon’s statement, saying that the video in question was recorded a few months ago when they had a misunderstanding, which they later solved.

The gossip queen went live on Facebook on Tuesday and shared that she has been working a lot to support her broke lover and instead of paying her with respect, he always used the chance when Zahara was busy at work to bring ‘sluts’ into their house.

“That man used to lock me out when I was back from work, you remain outside for hours pleading and begging to be let in, Solomon used to beat me but I always apologized because I loved him and wanted our relationship to work out, but it didn’t stop this ungrateful man from sleeping with sluts in my own house.”

Zahara further disclosed that she wasn’t kicked out of the house as Solomon made people think, because the house belongs to her and Solomon has been depending on her all along.

Adding that if he continues insulting her on the internet, she is going to release evidence that Solomon is a fraudster and a conman who spends most of his time in prison; thankfully Zahara has been around to bail him out every time.

On Tuesday, Solomon released a video on SnapChat, showing angry Zahara telling him that she had gone back to sort their money issues, as Solomon kept crying out that “Zahara please get out of my house, I don’t want to fight with you, please leave me alone, I don’t want to see you ever again, afande afande please help me”.

Later, he released another video alleging that Zahara had burnt him with hot water nearly to death, as his hand, parts of his back and stomach were greatly burnt.

However, Zahara noted that all she wants, is for Solomon to pay what he owes her, because she’s not planning to be in a relationship with a useless ‘oga’.