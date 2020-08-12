The demolition of a church in a Kampala suburb, a township on the outskirts of the capital city, by court bailiffs has caught the sympathy and imagination of Ugandans of all walks of life.

Politicians, church leaders, and common folks, have condemned the ungodly act of demolition of the house of worship belonging to the Church of Uganda.

St Peter’s Church in Ndeeba, sitting on contested land, was demolished in the middle of the night. The action has led to the arrest of police officers who oversaw the demolition.

The land conflict pitied the church members against a one Dodoviko Mwanje.

Of all people who have paid respect by visiting this church ground in Ndeeba, it’s Sophia Namutebi popularly known as Mama Fiina who has made the biggest statement.

Mama Fiina, a renowned traditional medicine woman, who among religious people would be addressed as a “witch doctor” condemned the ungodliness of Christians who destroyed a House of God. She said, they should be “pagan”.

Mama Fiina donated sh4 million to answer to the call of the archbishop of the church of Uganda, Dr Stephen Kazimba Mugalu, who called upon people of good will to donate generous to raise this church on the ground.

Mama Fiina handed the money to Salongo Wakooli one of the church leaders.

Mama Fiina is of one of the biggest Ugandan philanthropists.