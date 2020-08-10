Just days ago, all seemed to be well with the Gashumba family when the leader of Sisimuka Uganda gifted his only daughter Sheila with a multi million priced car drawing the public into endless whispers.

Our impeccable intelligence however has revealed that was just before Frank Gashumba had a glance at a photo of his lovely daughter Sheilah Gashumba together with the 32 famed singer Diana Namukwaya alias Spice Diana.

In the photo that has sent the city talking, the two are snapped besides one another, amplifying their sternly identical facial features drawing the motor mouthed motivational speaker into an uncontrollable panic.

Posting the photo of the two girls on his Facebook page over the weekend, Gashumba instantly asked the two to be subject to a DNA test which clearly demonstrated that he had some doubts that he wished to clear out of his head.

“Sheilah Gashumba & Spice! Seriously a DNA is needed…..” said Mr Gashumba.

Without clarifying on what exactly he wanted to prove by demanding for the test, fans were quick to draw a conclusion on two possible motives for it.

Some opined that Gashumba senior was rooting for the test with some optimism that Spice Diana could eventually turn out to be his ‘daughter’ while others said it could be that the stem similarities had provoked Gashumba into doubting his lone daughter’s paternity.