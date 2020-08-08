Singer Ibrahim Mayanja alias Big Eye has advised his long time colleague Eddy Kenzo not to do anything ‘stupid’ just to please National Resistance Movement (NRM) because they can never be his true friends.

Big Eye’s concern came after a viral audio note making rounds on social media, in which Kenzo was heard speaking bitter about the Presidential hopeful Robert Kyagulanyi aka Bobi Wine.

In the audio, Kenzo confessed that he will even leave Uganda and go elsewhere if Bobi Wine becomes President, because he is a very bad person with no leadership qualities.

Though its no secret that Kenzo and Bobi Wine’s friendship come from far (Kenzo rose to fame under Bobi Wine’s Fire Base Crew), but as we talk now, Kenzo now sees Bobi Wine as his number one enemy as he confessed in the audio.

But according to Big Eye, Kenzo is making a big mistake trusting in NRM’s sweet talks that allegedly turned him against People Power’s principal.

‘From experience’, Big Eye through Facebook on Saturday told Kenzo that NRM is just using him but they don’t love him, and when they are done with him, they will just throw him out like a used toilet paper.

“Kenzo you are my brother and for that reason we are going to agree on something. Am not going to lie to you because I know where we have come from and its been a long journey. NRM just wants to use us and then spoil our brands, but they don’t love us. I am going to do a video about this in a few hours from now,” he said.

Big Eye has of recent been ranting on social media, begging NRM to pay him what they owe him. He reached an extent of threatening to sue President Museveni or even leave the party if they don’t fulfill his demands, but no official from the ruling party came to his rescue, not even considering that he has been their loyal supporter for years now.