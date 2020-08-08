Big Talent CEO Edrisa Musuuza aka Eddy Kenzo has unleashed his anger towards his former friend, also Presidential hopeful Robert Kyagulanyi aka Bobi Wine.

Kenzo’s ill feelings towards Bobi Wine have been made public in an audio recording making rounds on social media.

In the recording, the Tweyagale hit maker is heard telling his colleague that when artistes met with Bobi Wine a few days ago in Kamwokya, they spoke ill about him thus tainting his name in front of the National Unity Platform (NUP) head.

But as a good leader, Kenzo said that he expected Bobi Wine to call him and they talk about the issues at hand, but no! instead he (Bobi) just muted him as he no longer picks his calls, or return his messages.

“When Bobi becomes the President I swear I will just leave the country. I was told that in the meeting that artistes had with Bobi Wine, many spoke ill about me and since then I’ve been trying to talk to Bobi to clear up my name but he is just avoiding me. I sent him a voice note, It showed me that he heard it but just refused to reply, now which kind of leader can he be if he can’t listen to his people,” angry Kenzo said.

A group of people who have so far heard this audio note, have advised Kenzo to come clean and apologise for making such statements about Bobi.

But Kenzo is not ready to apologize to anybody as he took it on his social media a Saturday and said that he is never going to say sorry to the Babylon system.

“God is the greatest and no apology to the Babylon system. Ghetto youth voice and Uganda comes first no matter wagwan seen. God bless dem God people spread love not hate. Say no to tribalism,” Kenzo noted.