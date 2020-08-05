NTV Mwasuze Mutya show host, Faridah Nakazibwe has located a perfect venue for her forthcoming wedding.

The big question now is, who is she going to get married to? Well, the single mother of two has called upon her fans to help her in search for the perfect groom, since she has already spotted a good wedding venue at Mestil Hotel and residence in Nsambya.

“Here is the venue for my wedding. Now I am leaving you to help me search for a groom. When you find him remember to tell me. Mestil Hotel and Residence, where your heart is,” Nakazibwe said through her social media platform on Tuesday.

The NTV Akawungezi news anchor has had several relationship problems till when she officially got married to a UAE based Ugandan ‘Doctor’ Omar Ssali in 2018, but this relationship too failed to workout as planned.

Recently, her nemesis Justine Nameere told the media that this couple separated after Nakazibwe found out that Omar was a conman who came into her life to steal her hard earned cash.

Nameere also disclosed that Omar was working as a security guard, not a doctor as he had earlier told Nakazibwe.

“Look into yourself well! Someone like you who struggles to be such an angel and so perfect should not be counting divorce number 4! I empathize with you that you were gullible enough to be fooled, a simple crook got you into unnecessary clashes with different people,” Nameere said.