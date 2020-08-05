Noordeen Ntege has joined Baba TV as Stations Manager.

The former Bukedde TV journalist was unveiled to Baba TV staff on Monday, August 3,2020 by the company’s Managing Director Moses Grace Balyeku.

Ntege is also set to host Baba TV’s “Fumintiriza” show that airs every Monday and “Kibuyaga Mukibuga” which airs every Wednesday replacing veteran journalist Abbey Ssewakiryanga aka Bbwaddene Basajja Mivule who was temporarily suspended following his arrest and detention at Kibuli CIID headquarters for promoting sectarianism.

Ntege who leaves behind a big vacuum at Bukedde TV, is one of the pioneers of the Industrial Area based TV station. He produced Oluyimba lwo, and Full Doze during Flavia Namulindwa and Katongole Omutongole’s time and currently has been a producer and presenter of Akabbinkano political show, Tukyogereko and Omudaala gwo.