Singer Spice Diana is not bothered by the insults she’s currently receiving from social media ‘fashion police’.

When posting pictures of her latest photo-shoot, it’s possible that Spice thought she will be receiving praises for her unique sense of fashion and artistic mind, but instead all she got were insults, left right and centre from most of her fans.

According to the comment box, although many were against her box-like attire and heavy makeup, some appreciated her for going beyond with the box, but seemingly no one liked the makeup.

Not shaken by comments from social media’s fashion ignorant, Spice advised her followers who don’t understand art to press next and leave her box for people who understand art.

“I saw someone complain about this box, my sister, my brother… some things aren’t for some of you… leave these to fashionistas. Remain in what you know, if it’s beyond your understanding, press next.,” Spice said.

But her unforgiving fans continued with the trolls, saying that maybe she was hit by a sadolin paint truck, or she’s lobbying to be named a brand ambassador for sadolin paint.

Some comments read;

Lyz Solitaire: This is the worst picture of you that I’ve seen. Because anytime now you look like an alien. In short I don’t like the makeup…but do you even care?

Nirah Shan’s: Your makeup artist won’t see heaven; truth be told you look terrible hhmmm you kangaroo copycat.

King Cliff: That makeup makes you look like a ghost, maybe you should consider being a brand ambassador for Sadolin.

Kitone Fransisca Dangh: if I had authority, I would have sent your makeup artist to Karamoja region.

Huz Aifah: I thought a girl from Arua had hacked into your account not until I had to take close looks at the picture… though those eye lashes you blink twice you fly.

Mickey Jah: do whatever you like but your song #kokonya, just help and don’t bother tying it on us because it’s so terrible

Nabudde Pauline: After they go on TV mbu cyber bullying yet they are their own problems.