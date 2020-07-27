It’s over 48 hours now and Bizonto comedy group members have not yet been produced to courts of law for a mention of case.

The comedians were picked from Radio Simba’s office on Friday morning and put under police custody on allegations that through one of their comedy skits, they attacked top government officials who hail from western Uganda thereby inciting sectarianism.

Though the law provides a period of 48 hours for a detainee to be produced in courts of law, Radio Simba, has noted that all is not well for their employees after they failed to appear before court on Monday.

Through their social media platform on Monday, Radio Simba noted that Bizontos are still detained at police because the government prosecutors have not yet produced their case file to court.

“Four of Radio Simba’s workers of Bizonto Comedy who were arrested on Friday morning last week are still being detained in Kireka and they have not yet been produced in court. It is reported that they could be waiting for their case file from the government prosecutor to know where they’ll be taken next,” Radio Simba tweeted.

Other comedians like Patrick Salvado, Madrat and Chiko, Hannington Bugingo, among others have decided not to remain silent about the matter and they have ganged up to stand with their colleagues.

Currently, several of them have formed groups to release ‘Bizonto-like’ comedy skits to show government that there was nothing wrong with what the original Bizontos said in that fateful skit.