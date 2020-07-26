City money bags Sulaiman Kabangala aka SK Mbuga and wife Vivienne Chebet Mbuga are doing just fine, more than what many online in-laws thought.

On Saturday, Vivienne was celebrating her 35th birthday and to make the day more special, Mbuga threw for her a mega house party with expensive drinks, glamourous décor, food and even invited a few of their celebrity friends like Sheebah Karungi, Sheilah Gashumba, Abryanz, Judith Heard among others to lighten up the day.

Basing on the party videos shared, the couple seemed happy and okay, to some extent showing that they ironed out their indifferences following the recent allegations of domestic violence that Vivienne made about her husband.

A few days ago, Vivienne shared a disturbing post on her social media platform, accusing her hubby of domestic violence and the awkward state of their marriage.

“Stop domestic violence. Since you hacked into my Instagram account, hack in this one too. Sometimes women stay with dysfunctional partners out of fear that the next woman will reap out of the hard work she puts in, nope,” she said.

And to add on Vivienne’s statement, celebrity stylist Kim Swagga also noted that he knew about the domestic violence that has been happening in Mbuga’s family but he remained silent about it because at one time Mbuga threatened to murder him.

However, despite the violence and breakup rumours, Mbuga couldn’t miss a chance of celebrating his wife’s new age and even showed ‘haters’ that they are still together and doing better.

“Some people get wiser with age. Some people get richer with age. But everybody gets older with age. So good luck on the other two and happy birthday mama @queenvivica,” he shared on social media on Saturday.