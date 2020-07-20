Renowned comedienne Anne Kansiime is on cloud nine after becoming the latest celebrity in Uganda to hit 1 million subscribers on her YouTube channel.

Following the great milestone, Kansiime has been rewarded with a “Gold Play Button” also known as the “YouTube Gold Creator award” by the YouTube Management.

“To everyone of you who has subscribed, or stolen someone’s phone to subscribe for me, or held someone at gun point to get a subscription, this is for you my ninja. I can’t thank you enough but pray I never take it for granted.#sharedblessings indeed #KansiimeAtAmillion #DontMessWithKansiime2020,” the queen of comedy shared last week.

The Gold Creator Award, is given to channels that reach or surpass one million subscribers. It is made of gold-plated brass.

In March 2018, the look of the Gold Play Button was updated from a metal button housed within a window box with the channel’s name printed on the front glass pane to a cleaner-looking flat designed metal plaque award featuring the channel’s name embossed on it.

Kansiime now joins Eddy Kenzo and the Masaka Kids Africana group as the only Ugandan entertainers with the Gold Play button.