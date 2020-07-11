South Africa based Ugandan socialite Zari Hassan has added another posh ride to her car collection after her ex-husband Diamond Platnumz buying her a brand new ‘baby’.

To make his baby mama happy, Diamond, real names Naseeb Juma spent millions and millions of cash, and bought Zari a brand new Bentley.

Zari couldn’t wait to show off as she quickly went to her Instagram to rub this new gift onto her followers faces, and to also thank her baby daddy for the gift.

“Asante Baba Tee for the Top Up,” she captioned a video while riding in this new expensive ride on her on insta-stories on Friday.

After spending some good time at logger-heads, recently this former couple revealed that they managed to sort their indifferences and are now back to talking terms after almost three years of their chicken fights.

Diamond told Wasafi TV that they mended their relationship for the sake of their children, and he disclosed that they will be meeting as a family immediately after the lockdown is lifted.

“I told her that we should strive to avoid fights especially through social media platforms. We had a very fruitful discussion and for the first time, we held a one on one discussion. I thank God that things went well and figures crossed after this pandemic, the issue regarding our kids,” Diamond said.

Zari on the other side has been sharing videos singing and dancing along Diamond’s songs, something she last did when they we still in a relationship to show they they are now okay.

Being that this former couple have a bond of their two children (Latifah and Nilan), and they are now single again, after Zari separated with King Bae, and Diamond separating with Tanasha Donna, who knows what will come next after Zari-Diamond meetings and gifts!!