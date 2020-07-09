Multi-award winning singer Edrisa Musuuza alias Eddy Kenzo has dismissed claims that he is the biological father of Britton Diamond Musuuza- Don Zella’s son.

Earlier today social media was awash by the socialite’s Facebook post where she claimed that just like Amaal and Maya (Kenzo’s children), her son too carries the singer’s first name, Musuuza, something that left critics wondering why she had to name him Kenzo’s name, yet they all know that he is singer Big Eye (real name Ibrahim Mayanja)’s son. Many started alleging that Kenzo may be Britton’s real father.

“Dear Big Eye, respect my son’s condition Beg for your money in peace but don’t ever use my son as your go escape. I don’t talk to you, I have not talked to you in years and you have never given me any single shillings for my son since he was born. So I don’t see why you demand money using my sick son’s name. Get well Britton Diamond Musuuza,” Don Zella shared on her social media page on Thursday.

However, Kenzo has come out to dismiss the allegations saying that he only has two biological children- Maya and Aamal.

He said just because Don Zella named her son after him, does not mean that he (Kenzo) is his father.

“Britton is a son to my brother Big Eye and sister Don Zella. They are my good friends and I don’t want anything bad to come in between us because I have known them for a long time.

But I only have 2 biological children. That’s Maya and Aamal. If God gives me another child in future, I will inform you my people. I cannot hide kids,” the ‘semyekozo’ singer said in a Facebook post on Thursday.