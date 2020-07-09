Socialite Don Zella has warned her ex-lover Big Eye to stop involving her sick son in his drama.

It all started when Big Eye claimed that President Yoweri Museveni has refused to pay him the money he worked for during the 2011 general elections yet he really needs finances to treat himself as well as his son who is suffering from asthma in the United States.

“This side I demand money but the president has refused to pay me. My son is sick and me too I’m sick. Please God save me,” the singer posted on his Facebook page on Wednesday.

However, Big Eye’s comment did not go well with his ex-lover who told him to stop using her son as a mean of demanding money from the President.

Dear Big Eye respect my son’s condition, demand your money in peace but don’t ever use my son as your go escape. I don’t talk to you, I have not talked to you in years and u have never given me any single shillings for ma son since he was born so I don’t see the reason why you’re demanding your money in my son’s name. Please leave me alone with my family. Get well Britton Diamond Musuuza,” Don Zella responded.

Recently Big Eye claimed that he helped Museveni win the 2011 elections and he was supposed to be paid Shs400 million for his services but till now, he has not received any single penny even after remaining loyal to the ruling party- NRM.

After years of patience, the struggling singer gave Museveni and NRM an ultimatum of 14 days to pay what they owe him or risk being dragged to court. The 14 days elapsed on Tuesday and the singer is yet to receive any response from the President.