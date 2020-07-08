Singer A Pass has said that renowned philanthropist Brian Kirumira alias Bryan White, who is currently sick is in so much pain.

A Pass made the revelation on Wednesday after visiting the socialite at his home in Buziga.

“I have never seen a brother in so much pain, guys Please put my brother Bryan White in your prayers because he is fighting For his life every minute. And even if you want to judge him do that later. I was humbled to be allowed to pay him a visit at his home but he is in bad shape but strong at heart and I pray he stays that way and gets well. #PrayForBryanWhite 🙏🏿,” the ‘chupa ku chupa’ singer side in a Facebook post.

Bryan White was on Tuesday discharged from Nakasero hospital where he has spent weeks receiving treatment.

The socialite, whose blood samples were recently flown to South Africa for further testing to find out what exactly he is suffering from, was asked to wait for his medical results from his home.

Although he was taken back to his home, Bryan White’s health is still worrying.