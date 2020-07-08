Former Golden Band singer Ronald Mayinja has sided with producer Diggy Baur amidst his ongoing fight with singer Joseph Mayanja aka Jose Chameleone.

A section of online critics have been alleging that although Jose Chameleone’s violent actions towards the producer are unjustifiable, Baur went too far when exposing the singer’s shady dealing being that they were at one time close friends.

According to Mayinja during an interview with Spark TV on Tuesday, everyone has their own way of expressing their emotions when they feel offended, therefore Baur’s continuous social media rants have no problem.

“We all have different ways of expressing our emotions, I believe Baur is currently angry, emotional and scared of what Chameleone did to them. As a human being I believe that Baur has a right to express his emotions and maybe after sometime he will come down and the duo will finally seat and resolve the issue at hand,” Mayinja said.

Baur is currently bitter with Chameleone for allegedly beating up one of his co-producers on Monday after they had a simple misunderstanding.

Since then, Baur has been sharing several live videos throwing ‘fire’ and exposing Chameleone’s dirty secrets, the producer has vowed to teach Chameleone a lesson, ‘if he die he die’.

“Chameleone you are a very evil man, you’re very bad and ill mannered. You beat up my boy because you wanted to show how bad you are but make sure you don’t return to my studio. You want to become a Lord Mayor but what shall young people learn from you, I dare you to come back to Luwafu again,” Baur said on Tuesday.