South Africa- based Ugandan socialite Zari Hassan will surely not go down with out a fight, especially when she’s defending her right of expression.

Zari has been trolled by a section of Bobi Wine’s supporters after she ‘advised’ Ugandans not to vote for the musician turned politician for the sake of ‘We want change’.

During her Facebook live session on Thursday, Zari said that, “We don’t want to say that we want Bobi Wine to be President because we want something new. Ok, there has to be credential for Presidential candidates, but I don’t think Bobi Wine is ready for Presidency.”

However, Bobi Wine’s angry fans couldn’t let mama Tee’s comment go unnoticed as they advised her to sell her ‘things’ in peace, and leave the country’s politics to people who understand it.

Though the mother of five made it clear that she isn’t affiliated to any political party, she was advised to continue taking care of her children and chase after young boys for apparently that’s what she’s is good at, not politics.

Zari considered such comments offensive, and on Saturday she went back on social media to remind the ‘brainless’ People Power fans that she is also a Ugandan citizen who has a right to comment on the country’s politics.

She noted that, “Every citizen is entitled to their opinion, don’t try to intimidate some of us. I said what I said and my live is still here on my timeline maybe you should re-watch it since you listened not to understand (because you have little brains),” she said.

She further noted that for those who call her a prostitute, its alright because their mothers didn’t get pregnant when wearing clothes.

“Prostitution!! Even you mother did it too, to give birth to you she first took off her clothes and underwear, that is not new. When we grow big cheeks you say its botox, when we grow small you say we are suffering from HIV/AIDS. Just leave us to grow big, words don’t break me, and they wont stop me from enjoying my champopo today is weekend. Everyone is entitled to their opinion, why are you pressed?” she said.