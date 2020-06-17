The NBS TV Uncut show presenter Anna Nambooze famously known as Anna Talia Oze has fired indirectly at city socialite Shanitah Namuyimbwa alias Bad Black for being too ignorant to the extent of forgetting to sign a contract before shooting the Covid-19 advert.

Over the past days, Bad Black has been ranting restlessly accusing the Ministry of Health of refusing to pay her for an audio-visual covid-19 advert she featured in. In the advert that has been airing on different media platforms for months, the socialite sensitizes sex workers at Ugandan border points not to get into contact with truck drivers due to control the spread of covid-19.

Bad Black has since demanded Shs500m from the ministry or risk dragging them to court. However, the ministry has since defended itself saying that she voluntarily accepted to record a free video message.

” ……Additionally, Precision Communications consulting limited approached various key personalities who voluntarily recorded messages as a way of giving back to their country in this Covid-19 fight, among whom was Bad Black. All these individuals were requested to voluntarily participate, and they consented before any recording was made.”

Now, Annatalia has advised Bad Black to always endeavor to first sign a contract being getting herself in any commercial based deal.

Annatalia said that contract should never be under-looked, and cautioned her that written contracts are more important than verbal ones.

Here is Annatalia’s indirect Facebook verbatim to Bad Black;

“It is very important to have a contract when engaging in any business venture. A contract is an agreement that creates mutual legal obligations to both parties. It can be oral or written. The most effective type of contract is a written contract, it is hard for any of the parties to back down from their obligations when aggrieved, you can actually sue without a problem. It is extremely hard to follow up on what you deserve when it comes to oral contracts since there is no physical evidence for it. However, with a good legal team, a contractor who has done their job evidently can be defended in courts of law to get his or her reward. But, before embarking on any duty that requires you to get paid, ensure you have a written contract. The contract protects the interests of both parties involved. Do it and have a copy, you will never regret.”