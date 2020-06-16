Uganda registers about 20,000 road accidents each year, with some 2,000 deaths, making it among the countries with the highest traffic death rates, according to police statistics.

The country’s police attribute the high rate of road accidents to reckless driving, speeding, human error, drunk driving and overloading.

According to a recent UN report, the cost of road accidents in Uganda is now estimated at Shs4.4 trillion which represents about 5% of Uganda’s gross domestic product.

These deadly accidents don’t spare the poor, the rich or famous and usually they occur in environments where emergency response is low or non-existent.

Here is a list of Ugandan celebrities who lost their lives in accidents;

1.Herman Basudde

Herman Basudde, a kadongokamu maestro died on June 11, 1997, (21yrs ago) in a car accident at Kabale Bugonzi on Masaka road on his way to Bubondo Masaka.

By the time he met his death, Basuude was going to attend a family meeting and also show his newly acquired Land Cruiser to his parents.

He was nicknamed ‘Prophet’ because of the prophetic messages in his songs.

He is much remembered for his songs such as Mukyala mugerwa, Bus Dunia among others.

2.Denis Rackla

Singer Denis Rackla was in 2017 involved in a motor accident and he was pronounced dead on arrival to Mulago Hospital. He got the accident while driving from his farm in Kayunga.

Born Denis Mpiima, Denis Rackla was a singer, songwriter and producer. He began his music journey in 2004. He was most popular for his song titled Tugenda Kusula Mungato and Kabiite on which he featured Desire Luzinda.

3.Menton Summer

Menton Summer died in a car accident in 1997 as he was rushing from Mbale after a performance, to catch up with his midnight radio programme (Dance Mania) on CBS FM. It is said he left Mbale minutes after 10pm and tried to make a dash for it to make it into studio on time, only to perish at Iganga.

In the late 1990s, Menton Summer was one of the big names in the music industry. He was most popular for his song ‘sirikawo baby’ which he released with Emperor Orlando.

4.Dizzy Nuts

Dizzy Nuts Galiwango was in November 2017 knocked dead by a speeding Toyota Harrier in Kireka minutes after a night performance at Victoria Club.

He is remembered for his song Fire burn dem, which he produced with self proclaimed Big Size Bebe Cool.

5.Francis Ayume

Francis Joash Ayume died in a motor accident in 2004 while returning to Kampala from his Arua home. At the time of his death he was the Attorney General but he had previously served as speaker of Parliament as well. Ayume died in a mysterious motor vehicle accident along Masindi- Kampala road.

6.Susan Namaganda

Susan Namaganda, the former Bukomansimbi Woman MP died in December, 2015 at Nakasero Hospital following a motor accident along Masaka Road.

Namaganda was a wife to Mukasa Mbidde, the East Africa Legislative Assembly Member of Parliament.

7.Cyrus Amodoi Imalingati

Cyrus Amodoi Imalingati is a former Toroma County Member of Parliament who died in a road accident at Kitigoma, Jinja-Kampala highway in March,2017.

Imalingat was among the people who were in a taxi, registration number UAW 200W that collided head-on with another taxi, registration number UAL278F. He died along with six other people.

8.Patience Najjuma

In October, 2018, death claimed the life of a 28 year old Patience Najjuma who was a musician signed under Golden Band.

She was reportedly involved in a nasty car accident at Wobulenzi, Luweero. Two of her relatives also died when the Vitz they were travelling in collided with a trailer.