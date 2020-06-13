Media personality James Onen aka Fat Boy has been all over the media talking about his unceremonious sacking from 88.3 Sanyu FM mid this week after leading a strike.

Fat Boy was hosting Sanyu’s Breakfast Show which airs from Monday to Friday before being replaced with comedian Patrick ‘Salvado’ Idringi on Wednesday. It was a rude shock on his part, as most of staff who had put down their tools over a 20% deduction of their pay, apologised and asked to return to work.

In a number of interviews, including one KFM’s D’Mighty breakfast on Friday, 45-year-old Fat Boy told Brain Mulondo, that his immediate boss mislead him, when actually he wanted to work.

“I even woke up dressed to work but was called and told there was no work’, One who feels betrayed,said. With out naming the manager, Fat Boy, said of his sacking, “They didn’t give me a chance to explain myself,” he said regretably.

Adding that what hurt him most was that he wasn’t even given a chance to thank his fans who have supported him all through the years.

However, the same Fat Boy, also did not tell his fans that he was going to abandon them, and strike for a number of days, which kept his listeners guessing when the radio only played music.

Whereas as Fat Boy denies leading a strike, documents signed show his name on top, with a signature, demanding his pay to be reinstated.

The sh6 million a month earner, however, has said that even if Sanyu FM comes back with a bigger offer, he can not go back to working for them.

Fat Boy’s vow comes at the back of several of his colleagues, eating humble pie and returned to their duty stations.

Meanwhile, Rajiv Ruparelia has said he is going to use this opportunity to revolutionise the radio.