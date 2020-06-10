Socialite Alicia Bosschic has finally accepted to be events promoter Andrew Mukasa aka Bajjo’s girlfriend after presidential advisor Jennifer Nakangubi aka Full Figure officially declared she had given up on him and admitted that Alicia was more beautiful and more endowed than her.

During an interview with a local media outlet on Tuesday, Alicia could not hide her love for Bajjo whom he showered with praises, for pledging to promote her as the Ugandan version of an American media personality, socialite, model, businesswoman, and actress Kimberly Kardashian West, who is married to American rapper, singer, songwriter,Kanye Omari West.

“I learnt that he is seeking my love, through social media, but Bajjo is not a bad guy and he has his money. Since he has come out and promised to make me his Kim Kardashian, it means he is willing to become my Kanye West,” Alicia said.

Bajjo who seems so obsessed with the socialite then shared a clip from the interview on his social media page and titled it ‘Kim Kardashian anzise!’ and Alicia rushed to comment that she was not lying but it is ‘true love’ that made her appreciate his ‘good looks’ and money on TV. To this, Bajjo replied, “love will lead our way, beautiful”.

Alicia Bosschic then shared the same clip and captioned it, “Yah Bajjo is cute and rich. So we can be Kim Kardashian and Kanye West.” Earlier, she had written, ‘My Handsome Bajjo is ready to brand me as his Ugandan Kim Kardashian West. Beyond what we can see on their social media interactions, Bajjo and Alicia Bosschic seem to be doing a lot more in their inboxes, in video calls and phone conversations.