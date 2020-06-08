The war of words between socialites Shanitah Namuyimbwa aka Bad Black and Alicia Bosschic is getting nastier every day that passes by. Bad Black has now claimed that all men Bosschic sleeps with gets problems and wherever she works, businesses fail.

It all started when Alicia Bosschic said she doesn’t fear Bad Black and that she is willing to take her on. She also shredded the ex-convict saying she was so old that she shouldn’t be embarrassing herself on social media.

“People have been telling me that ‘don’t talk about Bad Black’, ‘she will abuse and shame you’. But I am warning you, that habit of abusing people and they keep quiet will not work on me. I will not let you go away with it… it’s okay you can abuse Rita Kgagwa, Bobi Wine and others who never respond but not me, I will give you level,” said Bosschic.

“Bad Black you are as old as my mother, but you’re rotten and no one can respect you, you destroyed your image yourself. I can’t even be friends with you. You misguide young girls and tell them they can make good money through prostitution.”

In response to the attacks, Bad Black told off Alicia, saying she was full of bad luck (kisirani) that killed her former boyfriend, and failed Fame Lounge and MC Kats.

“You signed a deal ku Fame Lounge ne MC Kats to host a celebrity show but due to your kisirani, MC Kats was fired even before a month nga yo ka show is running since toyina any ka art of business it was da closure of the show, that led to the downfall of Fame Lounge,” Bad Black stung Bosschic.

“If they knew it earlier mbu oyina agasilani, they couldn’t have employed u omusajja died in BTN yo legs you think we never knew about it mama.”

Bad Black added that Bosschic is just a prostitute who is jealous of her popularity and wants attention by attacking her.

“This time I have decided not to reply coz without me no attention. For the first time am gonna respect myself I can’t exchange words with a liar. It’s ok, one advice, chase reality wake up and (chase) your dreams, am unique there will be no another Bad Black in Uganda, so enjoy ur life sikumanyi,” said Bad Black.

“You are a civilian nze ndi public figure. Let me respect my a*us… My ladies inbox for white men connections don’t be like this Malaya she has nothing talking nonsense and also my beauty products.”