Artistes under their organisation National Culture Forum (NCF) have petitioned the Ministry of Gender and Culture to establish a fund that will help the creative industry to recover post the Covid-19 pandemic.

In the petitioned signed by prominent artistes who include Mariam Ndagire, Joanita Kawalya, Anita Sseruwagi among others, artistes noted that Covid-19 control measures have grossly affected Culture and Creative Industry (CCI) thus risking its future.

This CCI sector comprises of Visual Arts, Musicians, Film Makers, Comedians, Publishers, Fashionistas, poets, script writers among others, who will need assistance from the Ministry.

In the petition, artistes noted that CCI sectors were contributing 3% of the country’s GDP, and providing employments to hundreds of thousands of young people in both professionals and non-professionals.

And they believe that government should put some funding aside, to help them stimulate the creativity and production, and also support CCI enterprises to rebound, expand their market platforms, including digital, development of skills for practitioners and thereby growing their capacity to generate government revenue.

Adding that they (Artistes) are willing to discuss matters listed in this petition face to face with the Gender Minister if possible, to make sure that people in the creative industry receive a financial bail out after the lockdown.