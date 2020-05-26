BET award winner Edrisa Musuuza popularly known as Eddy Kenzo is afraid that the current Covid19 pandemic may be more dangerous than most people had earlier thought and he is now praying that he sees his daughter Aamal Musuuza before the worst case scenario comes knocking at his door in Abidjan, Ivory Coast.

Eddy Kenzo is currently stuck in Ivory Coast where the Coronavirus lockdown found him. After his cries for repatriation to Kampala fell on deaf ears, the ‘tweyagale’ singer said he is considering Ivory Coast as his new home and that he has already found a lady to help him get used to the situation in a foreign country.

However, like anyone stuck abroad, Eddy Kenzo seems to be homesick, and is especially missing his daughter Aamal Musuuza who came out of his relationship with singer Remah Namakula.

“Naye Aamal Akuze bambi (Aamal has grown),hope I will see her one day before I die. Omanyi now days lwokesa lwobala life is too short, ate obunkenke bunji munsi (the whole world is worried),” wrote Kenzo as he shared a photo montage featuring him and his daughter.

Kenzo has previously complained of lack of access to Aamal since Rema got married to Dr Hamza Sebunya and informally took over custodial rights of the five year old girl.

“I haven’t seen Aamal. I hope one day, this will end. I am in pain. My daughter too is in pain. But I have nothing to do,” he said in a media interview in March.

Aamal is Kenzo’s second daughter after Maya Musuuza, aged nine years, who came out of the ‘Stamina’ singer’s failed relationship with his ex girlfriend Tracy Nabatanzi.