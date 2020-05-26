Tanzanian radio presenter Mwijaku could be in trouble for claiming to be the father of Naseeb Junior, son to Kenyan media personality, commercial model and recording artist Tanasha Donna, after the Kenyan beauty promised to drag him to court.

Although Kenyan radio presenter Tanasha Donna recognises former boyfriend and Tanzanian Bongo Flava singer Nasibu Abdul Juma Issack popularly known as Diamond Platnumz as the father of her son, Mwijaku claims he has had an affair with Tanasha Donna and is the real father of Nasseeb.

Those who support Mwijaku point to the way Naseeb Junior resembles him and have since called for a DNA test to put the matter to rest.

But Donna Tanasha has now revealed she will drag Mwijaku to the courts of law for his outrageous claims that portray her as having cheated on his then boyfriend Diamond Platnumz with the Tanzanian radio presenter.

Tanasha broke the news of her plan to sue Mwijaku after she was prompted by Tanzanian singer Rehema Chalamila, popularly known as Ray C who urged her to take the accusations vended by the Tanzanian media personality so seriously and work towards clearing the air as soon as possible.

“Tanasha get a lawyer and sue this b**** a** nigga. This is beyond disrespectful. This has to stop. It’s not funny at all,” wrote Ray C.

This made Tanasha Donna reveal that she was in the process of ensuring that Mwijaku, whom she called an empty vessel, faces the law for his claims and proves the paternity rumors.

“Empty vessels make the loudest noise sis. You know empty? He will be receiving a letter from my lawyer soon. Let’s see if he will still be as enthusiastic by the time he is in court,” Tanasha Donna responded to Ray C.