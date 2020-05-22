A leaked conversation between Omar Ssali, the estranged husband of NTV Uganda Luganda news anchor Faridah Nakazibwe, and a woman named Daphine has exposed more dirty secrets he, socialite Farouk Ssempala and others use to defraud women.

In a recorded phone call, Daphine is heard telling Ssali that he sleeps with old women for a leaving so she needed nothing from him.

“You sleep with old women, stay away from me I want nothing from you or Farouk Ssempala. You even told me I should go and buy Nakazibwe flowers, why do you detooth women, I buy her flowers with my own money, why don’t you send Ssempala?” said Daphine.

“Keep in mind that we just talked, I’ve never seen you. Sometime back, you wanted to be in a love relationship but I refused. I don’t know you, we have never met, and we only talked on phone. After I refused to be in love, we started talking extensively when Farouk also came and showed interest in me, he stole my money and wanted to infect me with HIV/AIDS and I ran away. I told you these things.”

She further told Ssali that she had been troubled by the screen shots forged to make people believe that she wanted Farouk. She also dismissed Ssali’s claim that she had slept with a one late Johny.

“Those screenshots I saw saying that I begged Farouk; me I have never begged Farouk to love me, I am the one who left him. I was mad yesterday to see that screenshot they forged. Do you want me to get on the plane and arrest someone?” she asked.

“I have never loved you and Farouk Ssempala and will never love you. I have never loved Johny, let the man rest in peace, he was a nice humble boy, can’t we be friends with men?”

The forged screenshot trick is what former NTV Life Stories presenter Justine Nameere exposed in her most recent dossier in which she accused Nakazibwe of allowing to be fooled by Ssali whom she says clearly doctored screenshots to convince the Mwasuze Mutya presenter that women like Flavia Tumusiime and Nameere badly wanted him.