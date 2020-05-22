Comedian Patrick Idringi aka Salvado has revealed how former People Power Facebook blogger Ashiraf Kato aka Ashburg Katto created a feud between him and National Resistance Movement (NRM) singer Moses Ssali aka Bebe Cool.

Days ago, Ashburg Katto crossed from People Power pressure group led by Kyadondo East MP Robert Kyagulanyi Sentamu aka Bobi Wine to President Yoweri Museveni’s NRM party after events promoter Balaam Barugahara took him to meet the president who gave him cows and promised to implement his ghetto development proposal after the lockdown.

But even as Ashburg Katto falls into things, some people like Salvado who have previously contracted him to do social media marketing for them are cursing. Salvado says that he had a good relationship with Bebe Cool, the Gagamel Entertainment boss until Ashburg Katto doctored a video to suggest that the comedian had blasted Big Size Bebe Cool and not sympathised with him after they threw bottles at him at a concert.

“I don’t hate people and In fact, we have never been friends with Ashburg Katto that we sit and have a light chat. He is the one who caused me trouble with Bebe Cool when he doctored a video showing how I was very happy when Bebe Cool was pelted with bottles at Lugogo Cricket Oval,” narrated Salvado.

“We have not been friends because I can’t call him to come over and we meet but when I have a show I can use him when we agree on a certain fee and we work. So we are not that close but me I just advise him because he is a young boy who has not yet seen much and gone through the real struggles of life.”

Meanwhile, although Ashburg has apologized to Bobi Wine for leaving People Power, he has refused to apologize to Bebe Cool, a staunch supporter of NRM and Museveni where he has run to.

“I will not apologize to Bebe Cool and the Gagamel International Crew for the fights and verbal exchanges that we held simply because I didn’t join NRM to work for any of them but President Museveni,” said Ashburg Katto.