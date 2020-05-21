Singer Edrisa Musuuza aka Eddy Kenzo could soon return to Uganda from Ivory Coast where he has been stranded since the country declared a lockdown over Covid19 and suspended all passenger air travel to avoid importing cases of the deadly disease that has ravaged nations.

Eddy Kenzo, who at first cried for help later resigned to fate and said he had found an Ivorian woman to help him settle in his new home in the capital Abidjan.

“Here in Ivory Coast people eat things that I have never seen, I have a sensitive stomach but I got a lady who always comes and cooks for me,” said Kenzo. “When life gives you lemon you make lemonade. I decided to forget that I am not at home, and currently Abidjan is my home. I don’t know if the lockdown will end or not but I don’t mind. I now belong to Ivory Coast and it’s my new home.”

Kenzo’s hopes of returning home were not even raised by what some called the selective plan to secretly evacuate rich Ugandans stuck abroad despite Museveni’s ban on all passenger air travel.

On Monday, tycoon Ben Kavuya’s three relatives and 10 others jetted in the country despite social media outcry on discrimination, with some blaming Foreign Affairs Minister Sam Kutesa and Health Minister Dr Jane Ruth Aceng of clearing the tycoon’s relatives to be flown into the country yet leaving Ugandans stranded abroad. Government has since compiled a list of over 2,500 Ugandans who has expressed readiness to return home and be quarantined before proceeding to their homes.

But events Promoter Balaam Barugahara has now given hope to Kenzo, revealing that he had connected with key people, probably including his friend President Yoweri Museveni, to push for the return of the award-winning singer who recently won the Youtube’s Gold Creator Award.

“We are working with the concerned to ensure you [Eddy Kenzo] are safe and back home at the earliest,” said Balaam after congratulating Kenzo on the Youtube Award win.