NTV’s Faridah Nakazibwe is not bothered by the threats she has been receiving from her nemesis Justine Nameere.

Nameere has been holding Nakazibwe on gun point to publicly apologise for insulting her on social media over allegations that she (Nameere) was stalking her husband Omar (Umar) SSali.

But despite the threats and trolls she has been receiving, the Mwasuze Mutya show host isn’t bothered at all, and through her social media platform on Tuesday, she noted that her life has never been this better.

“Mum called to ask, ‘beautiful, how are my grandchildren?’ I replied, ‘life has never been better, mum. Your prayers are working,” she shared on Instagram.

However, despite her ‘life has never been better’ claims, Nakazibwe has been put under pressure to give a public apology to Nameere before she can withdraw the defamation case she has on her.

“I gave her 90 days to tell the public the truth, she didn’t, I added her more 90 days and she still informed me she is scared of telling the public. She requested that I forgive her privately and withdraw the case but we say nothing to the public. How selfish. She quickly forgot she introduced this to the public,” Nameere said.

Nameere said that Nakazibwe apologized to her privately after finding out that she wasn’t behind the fake social media accounts that used to blackmail her (Nakazibwe), but she wants her to make this apology public.

“This is a matter Nakazibwe herself introduced to the public instead of privately investigating it first! I was abused, tortured, defamed, called all sorts of nasty ill stuff because of her false accusations and how well she crafted them yet 8 months after discovering the truth she wanted to have my forgiveness privately but leave me tainted publicly! How pathetic,”Nameere said.

But by the looks of things, Nakazibwe isn’t ready to offer any public apology, actually she isn’t even bothered by Nameere’s rants.