Celebrated news anchor Faridah Nakazibwe has shared a beautiful message to Singer Juliana Kanyomozi who gave birth to a bouncing baby boy on Tuesday.

Through her social media page, the Mwasuze Mutya show host wished nothing but the best for Kanyomozi and her new born baby, stating that this news didn’t leave her the same too.

“May the son bring a lot of light and joy into the life of Mama. I feel like my twins have been tickled. Congratulation JK,” she shared on Thursday.

On Wednesday night, the Kibaluma singer couldn’t contain her joy till morning, as she quickly ran on social media page to share news of her new born baby.

“It’s a boy!! Say hello to Taj 12-05-2020. we are thrilled!! To God be the glory,” she shared.

Since then, it has been good vibes all over social media as Kanyomozi’s fans celebrate the new joy their star has received again, after losing her then only son Keron Kabugo.

Keron passed on in 2014 after losing a battle to asthma, the little man breathed his last at Agha Khan hospital in Kenya.