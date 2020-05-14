City socialite Brian Kirumira, alias Bryan White has come out to defend himself against the rape allegations leveled towards him by his secretary a one Stellah Nandawula.

Nandawula is currently accusing Bryan White of sexually assaulting her, impregnating her and compelling her to exterminate the pregnancies to save his image.

According to revelations by Nandawula who has called on celebrities like Jose Chameleone to help her, Bryan White did not only sexually assault her but he also tortured and threatened to harm her if she exposed him.

“Whoever sees this video, please help me clear my name… you (Bryan White) have brought me so much pain,” she said in a video.

However, the Bryan White Foundation boss says all the accusations against him are false and they are aimed at tarnishing him image.

He pins former health Minister Capt Mike Mukula of being behind his troubles.

Bryan White alleges that Mukula and events promoter Balaam Barugahara want to see that his public image is tarnished because he demands Mukula over Shs100m and Balaam is afraid of him. He says that he lent Mukula that money because he had a trip to Nigeria and was too broke.

Bryan White further claimed that Nandawula was forced to make such a video by Mukula who threatened to kill her and her family.

While live-streaming on his Facebook account with the same lady Nandawula, Bryan White said that Mafias have started trailing his workers forcing them to do evil things that tarnish his name.

“I know that person who has been following my secretary promising her heaven and earth to pull me down, you forced her to do such video clips so that you can take them to the president, I left Museveni for you now what do you want from me?” he asked.

He also accused Mukula of going on TVs accusing him of stealing his car.

“ I have never left my home going to get any car, it’s him Mukula who brought it. You came to my home in need of money, you wanted to go to Nigeria and I gave you money. Mukula you are too envious because I used my money to help the poor yet you, you steal from them like how you stole money for AIDS patients,” he said.

he added “Mukula if you want to kill me just do it but don’t bring innocent people in this battle. This time I’m tired of these people for threatening my life and by the way don’t use money in blackmailing, leave my people.”