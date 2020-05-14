Singer Patrick Musasizi alias Chozen Blood is in trouble after a girl who claims to be his legitimate girlfriend warned him to leave Swangz Avenue musician Winnie Nakanwagi aka Winnie Nwagi or else she shares their nude videos and pictures online in revenge.

Winnie Nwagi and Chozen Blood, who teamed up in the Yitayo hit, have been rumoured to be in a relationship after they were seen so worryingly close to each other on many occasions. But recently, Winnie Nwagi came out to deny that Chozen Blood was her man.

Winnie Nwagi went as far as arguing that claims that she was in love with Chozen had made many men who wanted to marry her run away.

“Please note that I am not Chozen Blood’s girlfriend. You want to know who I am seeing but you can’t even let me settle in a relationship because you guys keep saying Chozen Blood; even if someone was interested in me and wanted to ask for my hand in marriage, he would be afraid believing that I am in love with Chozen. Stop throwing Chozen Blood on me. I am single,” Winnie Nwagi said.

But a girl who now says she has for long been Chozen’s lover has accused the singer of being ungrateful and greedy to the extent that he cheated on her with Winnie Nwagi. She even claimed that Nwagi could have bewitched her lover Chozen.

“Why is he after Winnie Nwagi, did she bewitch him? I want to be very frank, Chosen Blood won’t get a caring and loving woman like me. I’ve done everything for Chosen, buli kimu. Everything he wanted,” the girl said in a video.

“Our relationship was well until that woman came into our life. I don’t know what she has given Chozen, but Chozen has really changed… I am seeing whatever they are doing. I can do anything to destroy Chozen’s career. He doesn’t know that I can end his career by dropping the sex tapes of him and Nwagi.”