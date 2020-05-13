Events Promoter Balaam Barugahara says singer Robert Kyagulanyi aka Bobi Wine’s Ensasage Mu Nyumba concert held at the weekend was pre-recorded and played online, and was not anything new because his friend and international singer Rihanna has held better online shows.

Bobi Wine’s show has been praised as successful and setting the record for other Ugandan online shows after being viewed by 28,800 people, although singer Omulangira Ssuna has come out to demand credit for introducing online concerts in Uganda.

However, Balaam thinks that although Bobi Wine’s show had been well produced, given its good lighting, sound and choreography,it had been pre-recorded and was played for viewers while Bobi chilled and watched with the rest of his fans.

“The good thing with the shows like that of Bobi Wine; you record it and upload it on the internet the way he did because those who recorded it, recorded it well, they did a good job,” Balaam told a local TV station.

“It was recorded about a week earlier. After recording it well, they uploaded it on the internet. That show was recorded properly and well produced; I like the person who produced that show. I was so impressed.”

Asked if online shows will kick events organizers and promoters out of business, Balaam said Bobi’s show was nothing new, and that digital concerts would still need production services.

“Online concerts are the way to go and mind you we events organizers are still in the business since even online concerts need lights, sound, screens which I have,” he said. “In fact, these online concerts have been there for quite some time and of recent, my friend Rihanna held such a magnificent show.”

He added: “It’s good for the singers to do online shows for purposes of Youtube viewership because Youtube pays based on the views you have; they can get income from the internet and supplement on the money from the concerts.”