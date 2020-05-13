Former NTV Uganda Style Project and The Beat co-presenter Sheila Carol Gashumba has fired back at former colleague Robinah Nambooze aka Robin Kisti for claiming that she had started sleeping with old men and smoking week at an early age.

Robin Kisti’s response to Sheila Gashumba’s claim of low pay at NTV Uganda recently started off a war of words between the two, with Sheila and her father Frank Gashumba even threatening to drag Kisti to court for making several allegations, including a claim that Frank had bribed NTV Managers to help his inexperienced and untalented daughter get a job as a TV presenter.

But through her Snapchat account, Sheila hit back at Robin Kisti telling her she was simply desperate because she had a lot of burdens to deal with after being deported back to Uganda.

Sheila even promised to donate Shs5m to Robin Kisti to start a small business, but added she had to first check into rehab because she could be crazy.

“I have 5m ready for you to start a business because I have forgiven you! Number one you can’t get a job. Number two you have to raise your kids. Number three instead of your baby daddy supporting you, you are the one who has to pay him,” She said.

“I am ready to take you to rehab, I will feed you for a year. All you have to do is to wake up and tell me what you want to eat. You must bathe three times a day, then you have to go to sauna and steam bath for a year! After you have completed the above, I will buy you PK (chewing gum) worth Shs5m to vend around town.”

She also suggested that Kisti was idle because she had no man to relieve her of lockdown stress.

“I don’t involve myself in personal battles with people because number one I am always busy with my own business; and number two unlike you Robin I have a man to spend quality time with when I am off work; So, bambi I am busy,” Sheila bragged.