All is not well for events promoter Abby Musinguzi aka Abtex after Maama Fiina politely turned down his marriage proposal.

Recently, Abtex took it in the news and revealed how he has been dating with maama Fiina in his mind for over three years now. He further begged her to accept his love proposal so that he puts his undying love into reality.

However, Maama Fiina, real names Sophia Namutebi during an interview with Spark TV’s Livewire show said that its okay to dream big, but she is too much of a woman for Abtex, plus, she is already in a serious relationship with someone.

“The truth is that Abtex is a good man who needs a wife. I know even us when growing up we had people we admired a lot, but such love was impossible. so Abtex also has dreams and I can’t stop him from dreaming. But I gave him a chance to pick a woman from our family because we are all almost the same,” Maama Fiina said.

When she was told that Abtex vowed to bewitch her if she refuses to accept his love proposal, Maama Fiina advised the struggling promoter to put his money into good use, saying witchcraft won’t work on her.

“How can Abtex bewitch me, I have all the ghost, demons, ‘horns’ and I am even the best witch doctor in Uganda, don’t waste your money on me. But seriously, to some point I think that he was just joking, you know Abtex has been working with comedians and musicians for a long time, I think he has also turned into a comedian,” the leader of traditional healers in Uganda said.