Don’t pretend when you all know the truth; singer Edrisa Musuuza aka Eddy Kenzo has urged TV presenters to stop pretending that they are happy with their monthly salaries.

Kenzo jumped on the trend to defend Sheila Gashumba who is currently being trolled by some of her fellow media personalities, who think that it was wrong for her to expose the ’little’ money she was paid as an employee at NTV Uganda.

Gashumba recently revealed that presenters live a fake life, for most of them are so broke and struggling financially because of the low payments they receive.

“Some stations should be ashamed of themselves!! Come on! Why pay too little for the talent you front, I’m so proud of the TV Presenters in the industry but y’all know you deserve more!! You know it deep down! I have so much respect for y’all and you know that because I know what it means to chase a dream but you need to be paid your worth” she said recently.

However, media personalities like Crysto Panda, Dave Kazoora, Robin Kisti among others trashed Gashumba’s point, something that forced Kenzo to come out to give his personal view on the debate.

In Kenzo’s post, the singer says that instead of fighting Gashumba, presenters should just use the debate to request higher payments from their bosses.

“I wonder how our people be. Truth hurts them so much, I wouldn’t want to talk about Sheila Gashumba but you have persisted on her and yet she said the truth. Instead of using this chance to request your bosses for a higher pay you just misinterpreted her point,” Kenzo posted on Saturday.

Adding that instead of questioning Gashumba’s position in the entertainment business, presenters should accept that her point makes sense.

Kenzo further noted that the reason for his concern is, when presenters are paid poorly, it’s the artistes who suffer the most.

“Many work for big media houses but earn less, and then its us artistes to pay the price, some request money from us shamelessly on air. Someone can even abuse you when you fail to give them money, but is that the right way to go?

“I urge you to handle this debate carefully by law, because it wont only help you, but it will also help the young people who wish to join the media,”.