Events promoters Andrew Mukasa alias Bajjo and Abby Musinguzi aka Abtex have been released on bail after spending a night in police coolers.

These struggling event promoters where arrested on Wednesday at the Office of the Prime Minister, where they had gone to demonstrate about the unfair distribution of relief food.

However, they were apprehended by police and thrown into Central Police Station (CPS) jail.

On Thursday, the duo was presented before the Buganda Road Grade One magistrate, Dorothy Bagyenyi who charged them and later granted them a bail.

They were ordered to pay Shs200,000 cash each and sureties bonded shs500,000 not cash, they are expected to appear before court again on May 18, 2020 for further mention of the case.

According to prosecution, Bajjo and Abtex disobeyed the lawful orders set up by the President in a bid to curb the spread of coronavirus in the country.