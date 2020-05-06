NTV Uganda current and former presenters are not yet done with former colleague Sheila Gashumba, the daughter of wealthy motor-mouthed Sisimuka Uganda boss Frank Gashumba, following her salary rant at the weekend.

After claiming that the Serena-based NTV Uganda paid her little money that could not even foot her makeup bill for one show, Sheila vowed to start a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO) to help get the station’s staff out of poverty by advocating for better working conditions for them and other workers.

“I am going to establish an Organisation to agitate for the economic rights of all Ugandan employees in Uganda and to demand for a fair compensation for work done,” Gashumba’s daughter announced days ago.

But former presenter Robin Kisti has told off Sheila to only restrict her advocacy to those who dropped out in high school, not those who have university degrees.

“Let her start an organisation that supports high school dropouts because salary discussion is educated folks’ business. If you are unschooled you get what you are worth. Eno topic tugiveko [let’s leave this topic]! wrote Kisti on May 05.

By telling Sheila Gashumba that she was getting her worth, Kisti was referring to the fact that she complained that NTV Uganda was paying her as low as Shs50,000 per show. According to Kisti, Sheila was underpaid because she lacked education qualifications and had no talent.

Meanwhile, NTV Uganda T-Nation presenter Crysto Panda also mocked Sheila for failing to complete her studies.

“I am not a school Dropout. Like some popular “To whom it may concern,” wrote Crysto Panda, adding a photo of himself jubilating in a graduation gown. Like Kisti, Crysto Panda believes that Sheila’s so-called activism is bone out of her failure to admit that she was simply paid her worth.