Singer Edrisa Musuuza aka Eddy Kenzo is currently not bothered if the lockdown in Uganda is extended or not.

The Big Talent CEO had recently turned into a social media ‘cry baby’ after he got locked outside the country, following President Museveni’s directive-putting Uganda under lockdown as a mean to curb the spread of Coronavirus. The president went ahead to suspends all flights coming on or out of the East African Country. By that time, Kenzo was already in Ivory Coast where he had gone for some music shows.

But since the hope of lifting this lockdown Is till hanging in balance, on Tuesday, Kenzo disclosed that he is currently used to living in Ivory Coast and no longer cares about the Covid-19 measures in Uganda.

“When life gives you lemon you make lemonade. I decided to forget that I am not at home, and currently Abidjan is my home. I don’t know if the lockdown will end or not but I don’t mind. I now belong to Ivory Coast and its my new home,” Kenzo said in a social media post.

Kenzo revealed that at first it was hard for him to adopt to living in a foreign country, till when he realised his fate and adjusted to fit in the new environment.

“I got used and I think you can see my pictures I look more relaxed now and I’m happy to be here. I love the people of Cote D’ivoire, they made me feel at home God bless them,” he said.