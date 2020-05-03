Renowned Media Consultant Dave Kazoora has warned Sheila Gashumba to desist from attacking her former employer NTV Uganda, but rather shift the blame to herself.

Recently, Gashumba took it on twitter and attacked NTV for paying its employees peanuts, alleging that she would rather sell samosas or drive Uber than going back to work on TV.

“My father used to tell the world that I was the most paid TV presenter in Uganda, but I was earning 50k per show, I was living a lie. The whole world thought I was successful and rich but I was struggling,” reads part of Gashumba’s confession.

Adding that she was paid Shs100,000 per appearance on the NTV’s Style Project show that airs once a week, making her monthly pay Shs400,000.

However, according to Kazoora, instead of ranting about the less pay, she should be grateful for having gotten an opportunity that many people are yearning to have.

“30min show with 3 hosts so basically you will talk for 7mins or even less and you’re paid 100K. NTV provides makeup and cloths and you’re complaining its little 100k! 7mins that’s a job I would fancy,” Kazoora said.

The Magic HD TV boss told Gashumba that she may attack NTV now for social media likes, but should remember that things might turn around and no TV will want to ever hire her.

“So people need to be careful, you think by attacking a station and getting likes Is very important to your followers, a few days, people will move on and you will need to get back on TV and no station will take you on.”

Kazoora gave an example of a presenter who thought that she was bigger than a media house, but tables turned and now no media house wants to hire her.

“I know of a friend who dissed a station she though she was too big, years later she missed TV and wanted to get back all the channels didn’t give her a chance she went ahead and produced her own show, stations refused to air them.”

Adding that instead of complaining about the peanut payment, she would have used the platform to engage in events management, production, or use her free time to engage in productive business that would have earned her extra money.