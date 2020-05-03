NTV entertainment presenter Crysto Panda and former presenter Sheila Gashumba have been locked in a war of words over the latter’s attack on the Serena-based television station for paying her and other show hosts peanuts.

Sheila has been trending online for opening up on why she quit her job at NTV where she co-presented the NTV the Beat and NTV Style Project shows. After revealing that most presenters put in a lot of energy only to get paid as low as Shs50,000 per show, many on social media took sides to either shred her or support her quest for pay increment for media personalities.

But the presenters at NTV seem to have largely ignored Sheila’s attempt to embarrass the station, to the extent that they have now labelled themselves the 50K team. One of such presenters is Crysto Panda, who hosts T Nation.

“I have grown from nothing to something. I know my worth. Jokes aside, If you were paid 50k hun, I am paid more than you per show. Facts. NTV has given me a platform. I can organize my shows such as Pandaturnup; Mcee , artist. I am grateful,” Panda responded to Sheila’s attacks on NTV and its presenters.

“Do you know how much money I get off my Mc Gigs on proms and apart from that I organise panda turn up in schools and kids pay because of NTV; don’t try attacking me, hun; I respect you stay in your lane I stay in mine I make money off my name, hun.”

But Frank Gashumba’s daughter was not yet done with Panda. She told the ‘Kyoyina omanya’ singer to plan better for his future. “I saw one TV Presenter posting that he is from Masaka so 50,000ugshs is okay for him!!! Lol I hope you don’t end up going back to where you came from after reality hits you hard!!! Dream big bro!!! Wake up,” she said.

And Panda hit back: “I can drop my invoices and show you that I earn more than you; so please don’t try attacking me; I come from Masaka yes and I am proud of my background. You mentioning Masaka where I come from you’re attacking me; a humble background made me.”