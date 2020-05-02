Social entrepreneur Frank Gashumba has put up Shs20 million up for grabs if any person come and proves that there’s any Ugandan media personality who has ever signed more endorsement deals than his daughter Sheila Gashumba.

Gashumba’s offer followed Sheila’s shocking revelation that her former employer NTV Uganda used to pay her peanuts and her father made the world believe that she was minting alot of money from the media, brand ambassador and hair extension business yet actually it was not the case.

“My father used to tell the world that I was the most paid TV presenter in Uganda, but I was earning 50k per show. I was living a lie. The whole world thought I was successful and rich, but I was struggling,” Sheila said in a tweet on Friday.

She further claimed that being at home as a girlfriend to Marcus Lwanga alias God’s Plan is much more paying than the peanuts she was getting from working on TV.

After, her rant, a section of social media users checked into their archives to bring back an old video captured a few years ago of Mr Gashumba boosting on how his daughter was the highest paid media personality in Uganda.

In order to reaffirm his claim, Gashumba on Saturday decided to put an offer of Shs20 million for any person who comes with evidence to prove him wrong.

Through his social media pages, Mr Gashumba paraded a number of endorsement contracts which Sheila signed over the years to prove that his daughter was once Uganda’s most earning media personality. One of the contracts which Sheila signed was that of Movit company in 2016; she earned Shs17 million from this single gig.

On top of that, Sheila has had multi-million endorsement deals with Africell, Uber, World remit among others.